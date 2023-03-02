Entertainment

Tamil Nadu theater owners propose new rules for OTT release

Tamil Nadu theater owners propose new rules for OTT release

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 02, 2023, 12:23 pm 1 min read

Tamil Nadu theater owners have proposed new rules for OTT releases

OTT has become the top medium of entertainment, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. With time, the quality of content has been better on OTT than in theaters and has affected the film producers and distribution chain a lot. Tamil Nadu theater owners association has come up with a tentative solution to this new issue. See the new changes in norms.

Measures to increase footfall in theaters

Nowadays, films are premiered on OTT platforms just after a month of theatrical release. The theater association has made a compulsory restriction of a minimum of six weeks before the debut of the film on OTT. This is done to increase footfall in theaters. They have also decided that producers will not be able to announce OTT details before the theatrical release.

Decisions are a double-edged sword

This has been the association's latest decision but has not been implemented yet. These will be presented to Tamil Film Producers Council and then a decision will be made. The new decisions are more of a double-edged sword as they might attract more viewers in halls but they might also affect the digital rights value of the film.