Will Smith attends first award ceremony after Chris Rock slap-saga

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 02, 2023, 12:10 pm 1 min read

Will Smith appeared on award stage again after last year's infamous slap incident

Actor Will Smith took the stage to accept the Beacon Award at the African American Film Critics Association Awards (AAFCA). This marked Smith's first appearance since Chris Rock's slap saga at the 2022 Academy Awards. AAFCA celebrated its 20th anniversary and Smith attended the event with Emancipation actor Charmaine Bingwa and director Antoine Fuqua. Smith spoke about his experience shooting the film.

All about the slap saga

The slap saga shook the Academy Awards stage in 2022 when the comedian cracked a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The King Richard actor got angry, got up to the stage, and slapped Rock. This stunned the audience and he received a 10-year ban from all Academy events. The photo of Smith-Rock became one of the most famous photos of 2022.

“‘Emancipation’ was the individual most difficult film of my entire career.” Will Smith accepts the Beacon Award at the AAFCA awards ceremony. https://t.co/JI2rDIHsX8 pic.twitter.com/vR5oROfdgY — Variety (@Variety) March 2, 2023