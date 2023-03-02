Entertainment

Greece train crash: Priyanka Chopra's 'Citadel' trailer postponed

Greece train crash: Priyanka Chopra's 'Citadel' trailer postponed

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 02, 2023, 11:33 am 2 min read

Russo Brothers's 'Citadel' stars actors Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead

The trailer release of Priyanka Chopra's upcoming project Citadel has been postponed. The trailer was previously going to drop on Thursday, however, a report by Deadline said that the release has been stalled for now. According to the report, the makers decided to delay the trailer due to the tragic train accident that took place in Greece.

Prime Video put out a video regarding the delayed trailer

Informing of the postponement, streamer Amazon Prime Video put out a video in which it said the makers postponed the trailer release as a way to show solidarity with the victims. "Out of respect for our international community and due to yesterday's devastating breaking news from Greece, we are respectfully holding on sharing the official trailer for Citadel."

Here's what to expect from the trailer

Although the details regarding what the content of the trailer holds for us (the viewers) aren't known yet, it is expected that it may have been shot inside a train. Going by the recently released first looks of Chopra and Richard Madden, the two leading stars are shown seated inside a luxury dining car. Meanwhile, information on the new release date isn't known yet.

All about 'Citadel'

Produced by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo aka Russo Brothers, the global spy series will be released on Amazon Prime Video on April 28. At first, two episodes of the series will be released, following which a fresh episode will be out every Friday till May 26. The Hindi adaptation of Citadel has also gone on floors, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan.

Train crash took lives of 43: reports

Per media reports, a passenger train collided with a freight train in a deadly accident that took the lives of at least 43 people on board. The report also said that scores of other passengers have been left injured after the fatal accident that took place on Tuesday night (local time). The trains were reportedly running on the same track.