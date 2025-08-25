Evergrande, once China's biggest property developer, delisted from stock exchange

Evergrande, once China 's largest real estate developer and a key player in the country's economic growth, has been delisted from the Hong Kong stock exchange. The delisting marks the end of an 18-month trading suspension after the company was put into liquidation. Once valued at over $50 billion, Evergrande's market value has plummeted by over 99% since its peak in 2017 amid a nationwide slowdown in China's real estate sector.

Financial turmoil Evergrande defaulted on $300 billion debt in 2021 Evergrande defaulted on its $300 billion debt in 2021 after being unable to repay it. A Hong Kong court issued a winding-up order for the company in January 2024, citing its failure to present an acceptable debt repayment plan. The liquidators have since tried to recover creditors' investments, including suing PwC and its mainland Chinese arm over their role in auditing the financially troubled developer.

Market influence Impact on China property market Evergrande's collapse has had a major impact on China's property market, with national property sales and price growth slowing down. The downturn has only worsened, with prices across China falling by nearly a fifth in March, according to data from the Bank for International Settlements. At the time of its collapse in 2024, Evergrande and its subsidiaries were working on some 1,300 projects in over 280 cities.