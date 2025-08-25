Nazara falls 12% on online gaming bill news

Nazara's future in real-money games uncertain

ICICI Securities downgraded Nazara from 'Add' to 'Reduce' and cut its target price from ₹1,500 to ₹1,110, citing worries about how the new bill could hit earnings—even though other parts of Nazara's business remain steady.

The bill aims to tackle issues like mental health and money laundering by regulating online gaming in India, but it's left gaming companies worried about their future in real-money games.