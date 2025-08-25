Next Article
US tariffs on imports: PMO to discuss ways to mitigate
The Prime Minister's Office is set to meet on August 26 to tackle the impact of new US tariffs that double previous rates to 50% starting this week.
With exporters facing shrinking profits and tougher competition abroad, the meeting—led by the PM's Principal Secretary—aims to find ways to soften the blow.
Targeted support for exporters
The commerce ministry has been talking with exporters and industry groups about how earlier 25% tariffs hurt their business.
There's a push for targeted support, like easier credit lines or working capital schemes.
A big focus is on helping export-oriented units and small businesses in sectors like textiles, leather, and engineering goods stay afloat despite these new challenges.