BSE, NSE will be closed thrice this week: Check dates

More market holidays are on the way, including Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Diwali Laxmi Pujan with Muhurat trading (October 21), Diwali-Balipratipada (October 22), Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti (November 5), and Christmas (December 25). The weekend closures are business as usual.

In case you missed it, here's what happened today

Markets were upbeat on Monday: Sensex opened at 81,514, up by 207 points, and Nifty rose to nearly 24,925.

Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, and Bajaj Finance led the gains, with support from Reliance Industries.

The recent boost is thanks to GST tweaks and S&P's rating upgrade for India—good news if you're tracking growth or just curious about what moves these numbers.