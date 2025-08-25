Row after Muslim author chosen to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara 

The Karnataka government's decision to invite International Booker Prize-winning Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate this year's Mysuru Dasara has sparked a political controversy. The 77-year-old author will kick off the festivities on September 22, with the Vijayadashami procession on October 2. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah 's government chose Mushtaq as the chief guest in recognition of her groundbreaking literary contributions.

Faith controversy BJP leaders oppose Mushtaq's participation However, the decision has been met with opposition from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. Party MP Tejasvi Surya emphasized that Mysuru Dasara is a religious festival and demanded clarity on Mushtaq's faith in Goddess Chamundeshwari. "I don't have an objection to anybody. However, Mysuru Dasara is an important religious festival of Karnataka, and we only expect that whoever is called to inaugurate and offer the first prayers make their belief in Goddess Chamundeshwari public and clear," Surya said.

Faith clarification Patil Yatnal questions Mushtaq's beliefs Expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal also questioned Mushtaq's participation in the religious ceremony. He asked if she still follows Islam or believes "that all paths ultimately lead to the same moksha." He said that Mushtaq can inaugurate cultural or literary activities during the Dasara festivities, but she should not preside over the religious inauguration itself.

Achievement recognition State BJP president weighs in on issue BJP state president BY Vijayendra said while they respect Mushtaq's achievements, her acceptance of Hindu beliefs would be a prerequisite for her inauguration. "We respect Banu Mushtaq. If she accepts Hindu religion and beliefs, and then comes to inaugurate, I can understand," Vijayendra said. The Mysuru Dasara Mahotsava traditionally begins with rituals at Chamundi Hills before 10 days of cultural and religious celebrations end with Vijayadashami.