Entertainment

Times private information of K-pop idols was leaked

Times private information of K-pop idols was leaked

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 02, 2023, 11:28 am 2 min read

Often times, private information of K-pop idols have made to public forums due to privacy breach

Being a celebrity brings a lot of popularity. But the fame also comes with a price that puts the lives of the stars at risk of being leaked in public spaces. More than often, there has been news about such information making it to the public forum. Here are a few instances when the privacy of K-pop artists was breached.

Kim Namjoon aka RM

BTS member Kim Namjoon aka RM is the latest member whose personal information has reportedly been leaked. According to multiple reports, an employee of the K-pop star leaked his information owing to curiosity. The employee has now been suspended. A Korean report also said that RM's personal information was accessed at least 18 times in the past three years.

Jungkook

Another member of BTS, Jungkook recently deleted his Instagram account. Per reports, a hacker was trying to get through his account details, and before that could happen, the artist himself decided to erase his profile. Reports about a hacker trying to hack his details had created an uproar among the fans, all of who were questioning his account's safety and seeking action.

The curious case of BTS and 'sasaeng' fans

The BTS ARMY would be well aware of the obsessive fans, also called the sasaeng fans, who have gained private information about BTS members from their employees. As unfortunate as it may sound, BTS has dealt with several issues where private information such as their residential address, phone numbers, their stays, schedules, etc., have been leaked to sasaeng fans by their own employees.

Jennie Kim

BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim also had to bear the consequences of a privacy leak. In 2022, private pictures of Jennie made their way to social media, forcing the police to launch an investigation into the matter. YG Entertainment in a statement said that the leak caused Jennie to face "personal attack" and "sexual harassment," adding that legal action would be taken against the culprit.