Lyca Productions announces project with Rajinikanth titled '#Thalaivar170'

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 02, 2023, 11:19 am 1 min read

Rajinikanth's new project has been announced

The acclaimed production house Lyca Productions announced their next project with superstar Rajinikanth. They took to Twitter to announce the upcoming project, tentatively titled #Thalaivar170. This would mark the Chandramukhi actor's 170th project. The production house made the announcement on their chairman Subaskaran's birthday. The project will be directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by GKM Tamil Kumaran.

The film is eyeing a 2024 release

The upcoming Rajinikanth film will go on floors soon and is eyeing a 2024 release. The tweet read, "We are feeling honored to announce our next association with "Superstar" @rajinikanth for #Thalaivar170 Directed by critically acclaimed @tjgnan Music by the sensational "Rockstar" @anirudhofficial @gkmtamilkumaran @LycaProductions #Subaskaran #தலைவர்170" The film's music will be helmed by the sensational Anirudh Ravichander.

