What to expect from Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 02, 2023, 10:49 am 3 min read

Kartik Aaryan will reprise his role as Rooh Baba in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,' slated for Diwali 2024 release

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is on its way to becoming a full-fledged franchise. Kartik Aaryan took everyone by surprise on Wednesday evening when he unexpectedly announced that he will be collaborating with director Anees Bazmee yet again for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, slated for a Diwali 2024 release. To note, it's not even been a year since BB2 came out! What can we expect from the threequel?

But first, here's the announcement teaser

The story is expected to continue from where 'BB2' ended

The story of Manjulika is the defining factor of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise; the soul of the previous movies. Hence, it's expected that the plot of the threequel, too, will revolve around the story of Manjulika and the way her spirit feeds on people. The story has also been accepted by the audience well, so suffice it to say, Manjulika is here to stay.

Aaryan will lead, but will Tabu return?

While Aaryan may have walked away with a lot of accolades, it's undeniable that Tabu carried the film on her shoulders, particularly the second half where she had to play dual roles. Casting Tabu yet again will be a wise move and will strengthen the story. Also, if a leading lady is to be cast opposite Aaryan, we hope she's more than eye candy.

Pritam is likely to produce chartbuster music yet again

Shreya Ghoshal and now Arijit Singh's Ami Je Tomar is the franchise's signature song and we can expect another rendition in the upcoming film next year. Pritam has been the music composer for both the flicks and with him possibly being onboard in 2024 too, there is going to be a lot of chartbuster music to groove to! Neeraj Shridhar, are you listening?

Fan service: Will the makers rope in AK for cameo?

Ever since Akshay Kumar's films have been on a spree of failure at the box office, fans have been rooting for him to return to his natural genre: comedy. Considering Bhool Bhulaiyaa was one of the most critically and commercially acclaimed films of Kumar's career, roping him in for BB3 for a cameo/special appearance will do the trick and evoke intense nostalgia!

'Chhote Pandit' will add the comedy 'tadka' to the movie

BB2 was immensely loved by the audience not only because it provided them entertainment and was a "keep your brains at home" comedy, but also because of the presence of two veterans: Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra. To recall, Yadav had a prominent role in the first film, too, and now that his character rules the meme space, BB3 will be incomplete without him.