Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023 streaming now

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 02, 2023, 10:42 am 1 min read

Billboard Women in Music Awards is currently streaming live on YouTube. The 2023 edition is being hosted by Quinta Brunson and is currently taking place at YouTube Theater, Hollywood Park, Los Angeles. The ceremony honors artists, creators, executives, and producers for their valuable contributions to the industry. The honorees' list is out and SZA is set to receive the Woman of the Year honor.

Honorees of the 2023 ceremony

The coveted honorees' list includes rapper Doechii who will receive the Honda Rising Star Award. The American Express Impact Award will be bestowed upon Becky G, whereas Ivy Queen will receive the Icon Award. The sensational Kim Petras will receive the Chartbreaker Award whereas rapper Latto will receive the Powerhouse Award. Lana Del Rey is set to receive the Visionary Award.

Groundbreakers and the presenters of the ceremony

K-pop group TWICE will receive the Breakthrough Award. Lainey Wilson is set to receive the Rulebreaker Award, Rosalia will receive the Producer of the Year Award. The event has an esteemed list of presenters which includes Sabrina Carpenter, Coi Leray, Dove Cameron, Wondagurl, and Chloe Bailey. The attendees include Addison Rae, Amber Riley, Adrienne Houghton, Brandy, Diane Warren, Keyisha Cole, Heidi Klum, and others.