Hollywood actor Barbara Bosson passes away aged 83
Hollywood actor Barbara Bosson breathed her last on Saturday in Los Angeles. She was 83. In a career spanning three decades, she donned some good roles and won accolades, including bagging five Emmy nominations. Her son Jesse Bochco confirmed the news. He posted a photo on Instagram and captioned it, "More spirit and zest than you could shake a stick at..."
Colleagues' reactions and iconic works
As the news broke out, fans and colleagues paid tribute on social media. Actor Titus Welliver wrote, "My heart is shattered by her departure. Bow your heads for her loved ones who are so very devastated by her departure." Some of Bosson's iconic roles include Fay Furillo's role in Hill Street Blues and Miriam Grasso in Murder One, among others.