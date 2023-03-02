Entertainment

FIR registered against Gauri Khan over property fraud allegations

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 02, 2023, 10:04 am 2 min read

An FIR has been filed against Gauri Khan over property purchase fraud allegations in Lucknow

Shah Rukh Khan's family might be looking at new trouble. Per recent reports, an FIR has been filed against his wife, interior designer, and producer Gauri Khan in Lucknow over disputes about a property purchase. The case has been registered under Section 409 of the Indian Penal Code, which refers to a criminal breach of trust. The Khan family is yet to respond.

The company allegedly cheated a customer despite a hefty payment

Reports suggest that the case was filed by Jaswant Shah, a Mumbai-based resident. He alleged that the company in question—which was represented by Gauri as she was its brand ambassador—didn't allow him the possession of a flat, despite him paying a whopping sum of Rs. 86L. The flat is located in Tulsiyani Golf View at Lucknow's Sushant Golf City area.

Case registered against Tulsiyani Construction and Development Limited, too

Gauri is not the only one who is bearing the brunt of the alleged scam from the company's side. The case has also been registered against Tulsiyani Construction and Development Limited Chief Managing Director, Anil Kumar Tulsiyani, and its Director Mahesh Tulsiyani. Moreover, Gauri got enmeshed in the controversy because Shah claimed that he purchased the flat after being "influenced" by her.

What does Section 409 exactly say?

Per Indian Kanoon, "409 refers to criminal breach of trust by a public servant, or by banker, merchant, or agent." If a person is found guilty of such breach of trust and fraud, "they shall be punished with one-year imprisonment, or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to 10 years, and shall also be liable to fine."

Last year, the family dealt with Aryan's arrest

This is not the first time the Khan family has found itself amidst legal woes. Last year, SRK and Gauri's son Aryan Khan was nabbed by the Narcotics Control Bureau during a cruise party and kept behind bars for over three weeks. After a long-drawn battle and a heated controversy, it was ultimately disclosed that he didn't possess any drugs. Aryan eventually walked free.