Ram Charan to present at HCA Awards; 'RRR' nominated

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 21, 2023, 01:13 pm 1 min read

Ram Charan to present at HCA Awards

Superstar Ram Charan is currently basking in the success of RRR which made him a global star. The Zanjeer actor left for the US on Tuesday donning an all-black ethnic outfit. He will be one of the presenters at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards ceremony. The prestigious award ceremony will take place in Beverly Hills on Friday. RRR is nominated in many categories.

'RRR' and its accolades

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus has been nominated in several categories which include Best Picture, Best Director, Best Action Film, Best International Film, Best Editing, Best Original Song, Best Stunts, and Best Visual Effects. Apart from this, the film is also nominated for Academy Awards in the Best Original Song category. Recently, Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globe in the Best Original Song category.

Twitter Post

2023 HCA Film Awards presenters includes Man Of Masses @AlwaysRamCharan 🤯🔥@HCAcritics (Hollywood Critics Association) Awards Ceremony is Scheduled to Happen on this 24th Feb in Beverly Hills !!#GlobalStarRamCharan #HCAFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/sR17302wLS — Trends RamCharan (@TweetRamCharan) February 21, 2023