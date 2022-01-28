Entertainment

Tabu, Ajith collaborating after two decades for H Vinoth's next?

Tabu, Ajith collaborating after two decades for H Vinoth's next?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jan 28, 2022, 07:18 pm 2 min read

The yet-to-be-titled film will mark Ajith Kumar's 61st outing as an actor

Ajith Kumar's next film with director H Vinoth will have Tabu on board as the leading lady if the latest reports are to be believed. Boney Kapoor will be bankrolling this project as well. If these reports turn out to be true, this film will reunite AK and Tabu after 22 years. They were last seen together onscreen in Rajiv Menon's Kandukondain Kandukondain (2000).

Context Why does this story matter?

Kandukondain Kandukondain, which featured Tabu and Ajith as a couple, also had Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Mammootty in the lead roles. Also, Srividya, Manivannan, and Raghuvaran were seen in supporting roles.

The film went on to bag a National Film Award and two Filmfare Awards South. So, this news about Ak and Tabu's collaboration comes as an exciting one.

Details Tabu's Kollywood venture after 9 years

This film will also mark the comeback of the Kadhal Desam actor to Kollywood after nine long years. However, the makers of the upcoming film are yet to officially announce her casting. This movie, which will be AK's 61st outing, will also mark the third collaboration between the actor, Vinoth, and Kapoor after their previous venture Nerkonda Paarvai and the upcoming cop drama Valimai.

Information Production to start right after official announcement

According to reports, the film will soon be rolled out and the official announcement is also expected to be made soon. As far as Tabu's Bollywood projects are concerned, she will be seen next in the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Anees Bazmee directorial has Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The film is gearing up for release on March 25.

Update AK will be next seen in the cop drama 'Valimai'

Meanwhile, AK is currently awaiting the release of Valimai. The film was supposed to be released on January 13 as a Pongal special. But it got postponed due to the pandemic. There are no official updates about the film's new release date. However, it is speculated Valimai will hit the big screens on March 4. Huma Qureshi will be seen as the leading lady.