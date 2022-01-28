Entertainment

'Mithya': Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani to debut alongside Huma Qureshi

'Mithya': Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani to debut alongside Huma Qureshi

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Jan 28, 2022, 05:31 pm 2 min read

New psychological web series starring Huma Qureshi, Avantika Dassani is coming

Popular '90s Bollywood star Bhagyashree's daughter, Avantika Dassani, is all set to debut in showbiz. She will be showcasing her acting prowess alongside honed actor Huma Qureshi in a web series, Mithya. The ZEE5 Original project was announced recently and will also star actors like Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajit Kapur, and Samir Soni in pivotal roles. Notably, Dassani's brother is Meenakshi Sundareshwar star Abhimanyu Dassani.

Details We're getting six-part psychological thriller series

Announcing the six-part series, ZEE5 shared a mysterious poster for the same online. While a distraught-but-resolute Qureshi stares at Dassani, the latter is vicious as she looks straight at the camera (viewers). As per reports, the Army of the Dead star plays Hindi literature professor Juhi, while Dassani is her student, Rhea. Starting with a conflict, the two women will engage in psychological warfare.

Twitter Post Check out the intriguing poster here

Things are not always what they seem. Watch the story of Juhi and Rhea to decide what’s true and what's not.#Mithya coming soon on #ZEE5 pic.twitter.com/y0TVgrIg3D — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) January 27, 2022

Set in Darjeeling, a press release said, the show will feature psychological combat between the leads, "leading to fatal consequences and shocking revelations." We do see a school building in the poster, so the campus would be crucial to the tale. The tagline of the web series is direct: "Things are not always what they seem." No release date has been revealed yet.

Credits ZEE5 will be working with Applause Entertainment for web series

Mithya, which translates to "Lie" in Hindi, is an original adaptation of the 2019 TV series, Cheat. Aranyak showrunner, Rohan Sippy, who has been roped in to helm the narrative, said, "Mithya is a pulpy psychological thriller that delves into the human mind. Hopefully, it will leave you rattled, shaken, and excited." For this venture, the streaming platform is collaborating with Applause Entertainment.

Work Qureshi has 'Valimai', film alongside Sonakshi Sinha in her kitty

Notably, this is the second collaboration between ZEE5 and Applause Entertainment, following the streamer's original series, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, which dropped on the platform earlier this month. While we are looking forward to Dassani's debut work, Qureshi has several other projects in her kitty, too. She will be seen in Ajith Kumar's Valimai and alongside Sonakshi Sinha in an untitled film about body image.