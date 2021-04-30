Huma Qureshi's character poster from 'Army of the Dead' released

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on Apr 30, 2021, 06:50 pm

Ace director Zack Snyder recently shared the character poster of Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi from his upcoming zombie thriller, Army of the Dead.

Character posters of other actors were also revealed by Snyder on social media.

Apart from Qureshi, the film also stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder and Tig Notaro.

Poster

'Play the Odds': Snyder reveals Qureshi's character, 'Geeta'

Snyder revealed that Qureshi's character is named Geeta.

In the poster, she can be seen holding a knife and has an intense look on her face, indicating her no-nonsense nature.

Further, the motion poster has some funky, colorful graphics in the background with the words 'Play the Odds' scribbled across.

Qureshi shared the image and a heartfelt note along with it.

Note

'My heart bleeds as my country and fellow Indians fight'

On her social media, along with the poster, the Badlapur actress shared a note urging fans to "stay safe" during the pandemic.

A part of her note read, "My heart bleeds as my country and my fellow Indians fight personal loss, hurt, pain and devastation every day because of the COVID-19 pandemic. I stand alongside them in sharing every bit of it..."

Instagram Post

Read her complete post here

Instagram post A post shared by iamhumaq on April 30, 2021 at 1:38 pm IST

Movie

The movie is about a group of humans fighting zombies

The movie shows a group of humans who take on the responsibility to pull off a heist in the zombie-infested Las Vegas.

They put their lives at stake as they enter the quarantine zone to execute the great heist, fighting an army of zombies, including a zombie tiger!

It will release on May 14, 2021 in select theaters and May 21 on Netflix.

Trailer

Qureshi was missing from first poster, barely seen in trailer

The first poster had left many disappointed as Qureshi was omitted from it.

She also only made a blink-and-you-miss-it appearance in the trailer of the film, leaving her fans fuming.

The trailer otherwise was widely appreciated with fans loving the graphics and also the adrenaline charged adventure.

The film marks Snyder's return to zombie genre after Dawn of the Dead.