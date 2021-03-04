Last updated on Mar 04, 2021, 11:14 am

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will be airing live on Sunday, September 19 at 8:00 pm ET (September 20 in India). CBS and the Television Academy officially made the announcement recently. The location and host for the 2021 Emmy Awards will be revealed later. The ceremony will air on CBS as well as on its sister streamer Paramount Plus in the United States.

Options Who will host this year's Emmy Awards?

CBS hasn't announced anything on the host front yet but they have no shortage of possibilities for the opening. Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert and James Corden are both top choices. Comedy Central's Trevor Noah and Showtime's Desus & Mero may also be in the host race. The Equalizer star Queen Latifah can also be a solid choice for hosting the event.

Twitter Post Mark your calendar, said the Television Academy

Mark your calendar! The 73rd #Emmy Awards will air LIVE on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @CBS, and will be available to stream live and on demand on @ParamountPlus! For more info, visit https://t.co/WpdTUXamrc. pic.twitter.com/CbZLUR8Ep5 — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) March 2, 2021

Format A lot can happen between now and September

The 2020 show aired on ABC and was a combination of in-person and virtual events. While host Jimmy Kimmel emceed live from Staples Center in Los Angeles, a large chunk of presenters and nominees dialed in remotely. The Television Academy is still deciding on this year's format, considering the coronavirus situation in the US is showing no signs of abating.

The important dates one must know about

The eligibility period for Emmy's entries began on June 1, 2020 and will end on May 31, 2021. The online eligibility process began on February 11. March 31 is the deadline to apply for membership to guarantee voting eligibility for both rounds of the competition and for members to secure a member entry fee discount. This date also applies to former members.

Nominations Nominations will be announced on July 13

April 6 is the deadline for current voting members to apply for hyphenate voting status. The deadline for all entries that were originally posted between 6:00 pm and 2:00 am from June 1, 2020, to May 31, 2021, is May 13, 6 pm. The nominations-round voting will begin on June 17 and end on June 28 at 10 pm. The contenders will be announced on July 13.

Calendar Final-round voting will end on August 30