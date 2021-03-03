Will Smith is not averse to joining politics, and we all know that. The star recently made this pretty clear (again) on the Pod Save America Podcast hosted by Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor. The I, Robot actor made this statement when he was asked whether he is considering joining politics or running for President somewhere in the future.

Viewpoint Smith is 'optimistic,' believes 'in the possibility of harmony'

"I think for now, I'll let that office get cleaned up a little bit and then I'll consider that at some point down the line," Smith said. Elaborating on his answer, he said that he's "optimistic" and believes "in the possibility of harmony." "I'll certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or at some point ventures into the political arena," the 52-year-old responded.

Experience 'Been called [n-word] probably five or six times'

During the podcast, Smith also narrated his experience with racism, and how that taught him something important. "I've been called [n-word] to my face probably five or six times. And fortunately for my psyche, I've never been called [n-word] by a smart person...I had never looked into the eyes of a racist and saw anything that I perceived as intellect," he said.

Details The 'Bad Boys' actor reiterated his 2015 stand on politics

This isn't the first time the Bad Boys star has expressed interest in getting into politics. His last public claim regarding a potential run was in 2015 on CBS' Sunday Morning presumably in light of Donald Trump's racist rhetoric during his presidential campaign. Not naming him, Smith had said that comments such as those on "walls and Muslims" might force him into "the political arena."

Career For now, Smith, wife have partnered with Nigeria's EbonyLife Studios