Last updated on Mar 03, 2021, 12:55 am

30 Rock actor and Match Game host Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed a new family member recently. Posting an adorable photo, which has Hilaria surrounded by her five children, along with the new addition, she simply wrote, '7,' followed by a heart emoji. Alec shared the same image, and captioned it as, "Mi Vida," which means My Life in Spanish.

Children Their fifth child took birth just 6 months back

The newborn gets added to the brood just six months after the arrival of their son, Eduardo. Apart from them, the couple also has a daughter, four sons, while Alec has a 25-year-old daughter, Ireland. It's yet to be known if the baby is adopted or if the couple has opted for surrogacy. No statement has been received from them so far regarding this.

Instagram Post Hilaria's picture is all about children and their cute smiles

Instagram post A post shared by hilariabaldwin on March 2, 2021 at 6:09 pm IST

Details 'Who's the mother,' asks fan; Alec gets back, furiously

This announcement took everyone by surprise, but one of Alec's fans took it a step further. Terming it as a click-bait tactic, he asked, "Who's the mother? She wasn't pregnant. She gave birth six months ago. If it was a surrogate just say that." Losing his calm, Alec hit back, writing, "You should shut the f-k up and mind your own business."

Twitter Last year, Hilaria's Spanish roots were questioned by a netizen

Last year, Hilaria came under scanner when questions were raised about her origin. The yoga teacher's Spanish roots were pin-pointed by a user on Twitter. The person commented, "Have to admire Hilaria Baldwin's commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person." After being inactive on Instagram for long, she's back now and believes she "should have been more clear."

Love Story When Hilaria met Alec 'on an unseasonably warm February evening'

Married since 2012, the couple stays strong despite a 26-year-old gap between them. Recalling their first meeting, "on an unseasonably warm February evening," Hilaria said, "I was standing near the door with my friends when he walked up and took my hand and said, 'I must know you'". Her reply was, "You must know me?" after which "he gave me his card."

