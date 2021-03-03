Canadian actor Jahmil French, famous for essaying the role of Dave Turner in Degrassi: The Next Generation, died on Monday (local time) at the age of 29. The cause of the untimely demise was not revealed at the time of publishing. The news was confirmed by the actor's representative, Gabrielle Kachman, and triggered heartfelt messages from his co-stars and friends. Here's more.

Statement He will be remembered by many: Kachman

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of a dear friend and client Jahmil French," Kachman said. The statement added, "He will be remembered by many for his passion for the arts, his commitment to his craft, and his vibrant personality. I ask that you keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."

Tributes Tributes poured in for the Canadian star

After the news surfaced, fellow Degrassi star Chloe Rose tweeted: "He always wanted to make people laugh and smile, a true joy to be around." "You will always hold such a special place in my heart," wrote Degrassi co-star Melinda Shankar, who played French's love interest in the show. "I'm sick with the news of Jahmil's passing," wrote Degrassi producer Stefan Brogren.

Quote 'Soundtrack' creator Joshua Safran also expressed grief

Soundtrack creator Joshua Safran, shared the news first, by tweeting, "I can confirm my good friend, co-worker, and all-around inspiration, Jahmil French, passed away yesterday. I will have more to say about him later. Right now we're all just processing this devastating news. (sic)"

Career French was also seen in Netflix's 'Soundtrack'

Besides appearing in Degrassi: The Next Generation (his portrayal earned him a Canadian Screen Award nomination), French had also worked in Netflix's musical drama series Soundtrack in 2019. For his performance in the film Boost, he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Canadian Screen Awards in 2018. He also had an appearance in the Pop TV sitcom Let's Get Physical.

Twitter Post ''Degrassi' star Annie Clark remembered French