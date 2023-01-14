Entertainment

Lalit Modi on oxygen support; Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev reacts

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 14, 2023, 08:08 pm 2 min read

Lalit Modi shares he is on oxygen support after contracting COVID-19 twice

Lalit Modi, the founder of the cash-rich cricket league Indian Premier League (IPL), took to social media to share an update regarding his health. Modi mentioned he is on 24x7 external oxygen support as his health deteriorated after contracting COVID-19 twice in two weeks. As wishes for his speedy recovery started pouring in, Rajeev Sen—his alleged girlfriend Susmita Sen's brother—also commented on Modi's post.

Why does this story matter?

Back in July 2022, the news of Modi and Sushmita Sen dating surfaced after the former made it official on Instagram, which became the talk of the town.

From being great fodder for the media to becoming a target for trolls, the news put them both in the spotlight.

Moreover, both of them, individually, have been in the news on and off too.

Rajeev's comment on Modi's post

On Modi's post, Rajeev commented, "Wishing you a speedy recovery Lalit. Stay strong." His comment came after Modi mentioned that apart from COVID-19, he is also suffering from influenza and "deep pneumonia." Reportedly, he was airlifted from Mexico City to London on VistaJet's air ambulance. Modi also posted photos of the doctors to keep his fans updated about his health.

Modi thanked his doctors

In one of his Instagram posts, Modi could be seen standing with his two doctors at the London airport. Calling them "saviors," Modi wrote, "The two [doctors] seriously for 3 weeks monitored me treated [me] 24/7." He mentioned one of them was from Mexico City, while the second was his London doctor who flew into Mexico City to accompany Modi back to London.

Reports of Sen and Modi dating

Modi took the internet by storm in July after announcing his relationship with former Miss Universe Sen. He shared a series of intimate photos with her and addressed her as his "better half." He also went on to mention her in his Instagram bio. Though she never spoke confirmed it, Sen slammed the trolls who tagged her as a gold digger.