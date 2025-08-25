Veteran Kannada actor Dinesh Mangaluru dies at 55

Dinesh Mangaluru, a veteran Kannada actor and art director, passed away early on Monday at his residence in Udupi. He was 55. He breathed his last at around 3:30am, per TV9. Mangaluru is best remembered for his roles in popular Kannada films such as KGF and Kirik Party, among others.

Health struggles He suffered a brain hemorrhage few days ago According to the Indian Express, Mangaluru had suffered a stroke while filming Kantara, following which he received treatment. Last week, he complained of ill health and was admitted to Ankadakkatte Suregon Hospital, where he was found to have suffered a brain hemorrhage. After a few days of treatment, when he didn't improve, the actor was brought back home. His body will be brought to Bengaluru on Monday evening for public viewing at his residence in Laggere from 8:00am on Tuesday.

Career journey His career as an art director Before becoming a household name with films like Rana Vikram, Ambari, Savari, Inti Ninna Beti, Aa Dingi, and Slum Bala, Mangaluru worked as an art director in several movies. His filmography includes Prarthane, Tughlak, Bettada Jeeva, Surya Kanti, and Raavana among others. Before entering mainstream cinema, he had a strong background in theater. He is survived by his wife Bharati and sons Pawan and Sajjan.