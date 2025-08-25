Veteran Kannada actor Dinesh Mangaluru dies at 55
What's the story
Dinesh Mangaluru, a veteran Kannada actor and art director, passed away early on Monday at his residence in Udupi. He was 55. He breathed his last at around 3:30am, per TV9. Mangaluru is best remembered for his roles in popular Kannada films such as KGF and Kirik Party, among others.
Health struggles
He suffered a brain hemorrhage few days ago
According to the Indian Express, Mangaluru had suffered a stroke while filming Kantara, following which he received treatment. Last week, he complained of ill health and was admitted to Ankadakkatte Suregon Hospital, where he was found to have suffered a brain hemorrhage. After a few days of treatment, when he didn't improve, the actor was brought back home. His body will be brought to Bengaluru on Monday evening for public viewing at his residence in Laggere from 8:00am on Tuesday.
Career journey
His career as an art director
Before becoming a household name with films like Rana Vikram, Ambari, Savari, Inti Ninna Beti, Aa Dingi, and Slum Bala, Mangaluru worked as an art director in several movies. His filmography includes Prarthane, Tughlak, Bettada Jeeva, Surya Kanti, and Raavana among others. Before entering mainstream cinema, he had a strong background in theater. He is survived by his wife Bharati and sons Pawan and Sajjan.
Film contributions
His work in films like 'KGF'
Mangaluru is fondly remembered for his role as the Bombay Don in Yash's hit KGF franchise. He also appeared in films like Harikathe Alla Girikathe, Ranavaru Kandante, Elo Jagappa Ninna Palace, and Bhuvanam Gaganam. Senior director P. Seshadri took to social media to announce the news of Mangaluru's demise, calling him a friend, artist, and producer. Actor Sangeetha Bhat also penned an emotional note.