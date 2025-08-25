SC stays Ashoka University professor's trial over Op Sindoor posts

The Supreme Court has stayed the trial against Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad over his Facebook posts on Operation Sindoor. The decision came after Haryana Police told the court that it had filed a closure report in one FIR and a chargesheet in another against him. Taking note, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi quashed the FIR with the closure report and issued an interim order barring further cognizance on the other FIR.

Legal scrutiny SC examining constitutionality of Section 152 Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Mahmudabad, criticized the Haryana Police for invoking Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which addresses offenses against the nation's sovereignty. He argued that it was "unfortunate" to use this section for social media comments. He said that the Supreme Court is now examining the constitutionality of this provision.

Bail conditions Mahmudabad granted interim bail on May 21 In his Facebook posts, Mahmudabad had criticized Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and condemned war. He also called for right-wing supporters in India to speak out against mob lynching. Two FIRs were filed against him over these remarks. The first was based on a complaint by Yogesh Jatheri under various sections of the BNS. The second was lodged after a complaint by Haryana Women's Commission Chairperson Renu Bhatia, including charges of public mischief and insult to modesty.