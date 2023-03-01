Entertainment

Allu Arjun not doing Shah Rukh's 'Jawan' for this reason

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 01, 2023, 06:38 pm 2 min read

Allu Arjun will not join Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' due to 'Pushpa 2,' reportedly

The buzz around Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is getting stronger by the day, as the release date is approaching. Earlier, reports said that Arjun would be joining Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan for a cameo role, but now, there is a twist. As reported by the entertainment portal Pinkvilla, Arjun will now not be a part of Atlee's film because of Pushpa 2.

Arjun missed 'Jawan' due to his rigorous schedule

The report suggested that Arjun had a round of narration with the makers of Jawan, but he couldn't say yes due to his "busy schedule." "Arjun is working hard on Pushpa 2, and for the next few months, he will only focus on it. Film's shoot is underway at a fast pace with two major schedules wrapped in Vizag and Hyderabad," the report said.

Arjun was offered a small yet impactful role in 'Jawan'

The report further suggested that Arjun took his time to think thoroughly about SRK's Jawan, as he was offered a small yet extremely impactful role. But, eventually, the actor said no as it became difficult for him to choose it over Pushpa. Meanwhile, Pushpa director Sukumar is determined to make the second installment grander in scale in comparison to the first part.

Arjun will reveal the first-look poster on his birthday

Talking about Part 2, the buzz is all-time high right now! Earlier reports suggested that Arjun decided to surprise his admirers by offering the first glimpse of the second installment on his 41st birthday on April 8. The idea behind doing this was to make his birthday special for his fans. Meanwhile, Part 2 will serve as the conclusion to "where it all started."

Know more about 'Jawan'

SRK, who is currently basking in the glory of his recent successful film Pathaan, will next be seen in Atlee's Jawan. Notably, the movie, produced by Gauri Khan, will mark the Bollywood debut of prominent Kollywood actor Nayanthara﻿ and will feature actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani in pivotal roles. The much-anticipated, action-thriller flick will be released in theaters on June 3.