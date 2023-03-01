EXO fan meet: Full group to attend, ticket details out
K-pop enjoys a huge fan following worldwide and their loyal fan base monitors every single thing about their favorite stars. In a recent announcement, EXO revealed that they will be hosting an exclusive fan meet coinciding with the group's 11th anniversary. The ticket details for this event are out and pre-sales are about to start on March 6.
Everything we know about the upcoming event
As per Soompi, the tickets will be available on YES24. The fan club pre-sales also starts on March 6 at 8:00pm KST. The general sales will start on March 8 at 8:00pm KST. The two-day event will take place on April 8-9. EXO will be live-streaming the Day 2 event on Beyond LIVE. However, the details for digital viewing are not out yet.
Twitter Post
EXO fan meeting ‘EXO’ CLOCK’ is on April 8th and 9th!— EXO (@weareoneEXO) March 1, 2023
EXO to celebrate their 11th debut anniversary with EXO-L!