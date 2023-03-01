Entertainment

EXO fan meet: Full group to attend, ticket details out

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 01, 2023, 05:19 pm 1 min read

K-pop enjoys a huge fan following worldwide and their loyal fan base monitors every single thing about their favorite stars. In a recent announcement, EXO revealed that they will be hosting an exclusive fan meet coinciding with the group's 11th anniversary. The ticket details for this event are out and pre-sales are about to start on March 6.

Everything we know about the upcoming event

As per Soompi, the tickets will be available on YES24. The fan club pre-sales also starts on March 6 at 8:00pm KST. The general sales will start on March 8 at 8:00pm KST. The two-day event will take place on April 8-9. EXO will be live-streaming the Day 2 event on Beyond LIVE. However, the details for digital viewing are not out yet.

EXO fan meeting ‘EXO’ CLOCK’ is on April 8th and 9th!

EXO to celebrate their 11th debut anniversary with EXO-L! — EXO (@weareoneEXO) March 1, 2023