Swara Bhasker's Delhi wedding reception: Political guests in attendance

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 17, 2023, 11:05 am 2 min read

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad's wedding celebrations were held in New Delhi on Wednesday and Thursday

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker got hitched to Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad in January. They hosted a grand wedding reception in New Delhi recently which saw several politicians from across political parties in attendance. After announcing their marriage last month, their reception was held at the Air Force Auditorium on Thursday. Take a look at political leaders who blessed the couple's union.

Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi arrived for the wedding reception in his trademark outfit, wearing a crisp white kurta pajama. A video of Gandhi with the newly married couple showed him sharing a moment with the newlyweds and their family members. Previously, Bhasker had joined Gandhi in his ambitious Bharat Jodo Yatra which was cutting through Indore and Ujjain, last year.

Jaya Bachchan

Actor-turned-politician and SP leader, Jaya Bachchan was also among the list of guests who attended Bhasker and Ahmad's wedding reception. The four-time Rajya Sabha MP from SP arrived in a white and lime yellow salwar suit to bless the couple. On Tuesday, the veteran actor lost her cool during a parliament session when her speech on RRR's Oscar win was interrupted due to chatter.

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also arrived to attend Bhasker and Ahmad's wedding reception in the national capital. The CM donned a blue and white half-sleeved shirt as he arrived for the function to bless the couple. He graciously posed for the pictures as the media tried to capture a moment of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader.

Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav was among those who attended the pre-wedding festivities of Bhasker and Ahmad that were hosted at the actor's maternal grandmother's farmhouse in Delhi. Yadav attended the qawwali night wearing a white kurta pajama paired with a black Nehru jacket and red-colored Gandhi topi. He sat next to the couple as the three shared some light moments amidst the celebrations.

Shashi Tharoor

Congress's MP Shashi Tharoor was also on the list of prestigious political guests who joined the couple in celebrating their nuptial. He arrived in a golden kurta pajama set paired with a black Nehru jacket. Tharoor, who has a different fan base for his English language skills, was captured in a candid moment while interacting with one of the guests at the function.