When Satish Kaushik offered to marry Neena Gupta

Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 on Thursday

The sudden passing of veteran actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik on Thursday left a huge void in everyone's heart. Many celebrities have paid their tributes to the late actor, who is fondly remembered as "Calendar" from Mr. India. His close friend and actor, Neena Gupta, also remembered him in an emotional social media post. Did you know the legendary actor once even offered to marry Gupta?

Gupta revealed Kaushik's marriage proposal in autobiography

In her autobiography—Sach Kahun Toh—Gupta mentioned Kaushik offered to marry her when she was pregnant with her and cricketer Vivian Richards' daughter—Masaba Gupta. He told her, "Don't worry, if the child is born with dark skin, you can just say it's mine, and we'll get married. Nobody will suspect a thing." The Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron co-stars had been friends even before becoming colleagues.

Kaushik and Gupta's bond

Upon Kaushik's passing away, Gupta shared an emotional video post wherein she recalled their friendship. In the clip, she spoke of their bond, saying that their friendship goes back to their college days in Delhi. She also said that they had had a long association and that he was the only person in the world who called her "Nancy" while she called him "Kaushikan."

I'm always there: Gupta to Kaushik's family

In the same video, a heartbroken Gupta spoke about Kaushik's family, too. He is survived by his wife, Shashi, and daughter Vanshika. "His daughter Vanshika and his wife Shashi - it is a very difficult time for them, and I'm always there for them if they ever need me. May God give them the strength to deal with this loss, especially, Vanshika," said Gupta.

Gupta remembers Kaushik in an emotional post

Kaushik passed away due to a heart attack

Kaushik passed away in the wee hours of Thursday. Reportedly, the 66-year-old thespian died of a massive heart attack in Gurugram. His close friend Anupam Kher told PTI Kaushik felt uneasy and asked his driver to take him to the hospital; he suffered a heart attack around 1 am on Thursday. On Tuesday, Kaushik also attended the Holi celebrations at Javed Akhtar's Mumbai residence.