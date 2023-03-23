Entertainment

Box office: 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' collection registers gradual rise

Box office: 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' collection registers gradual rise

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 23, 2023, 10:34 am 1 min read

'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' box office collections

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway marked Rani Mukerji's return to celluloid after the COVID-19 pandemic. She is known for her women-led films and this is not an exception. The film received negative reviews from critics but mixed reviews from viewers. At the box office, it has been witnessing a slow start but the collections are gradually rising day by day.

The film has collected nearly Rs. 10cr till now

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Ashima Chibber directorial earned Rs. 1.45 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday which is a rise from Tuesday's Rs. 1.09 crore. Overall, the collections stand at Rs. 9.87 crore. The cast includes the adept Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh, Soumya Mukherjee, and Neena Gupta, among others. It is pitted against Nandita Das's Zwigato and Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Twitter Post

#MrsChatterjeeVsNorway box office collection Day 6: #RaniMukerji's film continues to strugglehttps://t.co/MEhCNla0Jh — India Today Showbiz (@Showbiz_IT) March 23, 2023