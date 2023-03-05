Entertainment

Selvaraghavan's birthday: 5 outstanding films that redefined Tamil cinema

Ace director Selvaraghavan has turned 46! Which movie of his is your favourite?

Ace director Selvaraghavan, who has predominantly worked in Kollywood, is a critically acclaimed filmmaker, with a style that is unlike any other. With a tendency to push boundaries in his storytelling, he has successfully extracted the best performances from his actors. The director, who hails from a rich filmmaking family, turned 46 on Sunday, and we take a look at his top five films.

'Kaadhal Kondein' (2003)

Selvaraghavan's directorial debut, which also announced the arrival of sensational actor Dhanush, became a critically acclaimed film for its raw and realistic performances. Additionally, the movie's treatment of obsession, love, and mental illness with utter sensitivity, was also widely praised. The film revolved around a mentally unstable young man who becomes obsessed with his childhood friend and develops an unrequited love for her.

'7G Rainbow Colony' (2004)

The director yet again delivered another critically acclaimed movie 7G Rainbow Colony. Touted as Selvaraghavan's best work, the film served as a landmark in Tamil cinema for its realistic portrayal of young love and societal issues. Featuring Ravi Krishna and Sonia Agarwal in the lead roles, this romantic drama received several awards and nominations, including the nomination for Filmfare Award for Best Tamil Film.

'Pudhu Pettai' (2006)

With Pudhu Pettai, the maverick director took a bold and innovative approach to storytelling. It would not be wrong to say that this movie made Dhanush an overnight sensation, as his raw and gritty portrayal of the complex and morally ambiguous character of Kokki Kumar was widely loved by the audiences. Selvaraghavan was praised extensively for his brilliant cinematography in the crime-thriller drama.

'Aayirathil Oruvan' (2010)

This epic adventure did not perform well at the box office at the time of its release in 2010, but, the movie eventually developed a cult fan following with the film's every re-release. Packed with stunning visuals, the film featured Karthi in the lead role. The story traced a group of explorers who set out on a dangerous journey to uncover deep, dark secrets.

'Mayakkam Enna' (2011)

Mayakkam Enna marked the third collaboration of Selvaraghavan with brother Dhanush, which also became a huge success at the box office. The story of this film was noted for its realistic portrayal of modern relationships. It was widely loved by the audiences as it resonated with the complex character of Karthik (played by Dhanush), and his struggles to find meaning and purpose in life.