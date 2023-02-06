Entertainment

'Pathaan' crosses Rs. 800cr globally; eyes 'Baahubali 2's domestic record

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 06, 2023, 04:19 pm 1 min read

'Pathaan's box office rage is still on

Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathaan is soaring high at the box office. The film is breaking records left and right. It has become the highest-grossing Hindi film in the domestic market. It has maintained a good pace on weekdays too. The film earned Rs. 28 crore on Sunday which takes gross collections in India to Rs. 429 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Will 'Pathaan' beat 'Baahubali 2's record?

Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted that the action thriller has crossed Rs. 800 crore mark at the global box office. The Siddharth Anand directorial now eyes Baahubali 2's (Hindi version) record of Rs. 511 crore in the Indian market. As per Koimoi, Pathaan has had impressive advance booking sales today. It has amassed Rs. 2.35 crore and trends are in the film's favor.

#Pathaan clearing ₹ 500 Crs gross in India and ₹ 800 Crs globally at the end of 2nd Sunday.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 5, 2023

Promotions have begun after the release

Pathaan took the much-needed jump in the extended weekend of the Republic Day holiday. The monstrous box office collection has led to other films being postponed—including Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada. Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The team started to promote the film after its release. Recently, Yash Raj Films organized a press meet after Pathaan's success.