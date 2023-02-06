Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Wedding ceremony to be held tomorrow

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 06, 2023, 04:12 pm 2 min read

Wedding date has been postponed to Tuesday (February 7)

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are the most sought-after celebrities in India right now. Fans are eagerly waiting for the big fat Bollywood wedding and photographs from the event, and they are monitoring every nitty-gritty detail of the Shershaah couple's wedding. Reports suggest that the wedding has now been postponed to Tuesday. The ceremony is slated to take place at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

'Mehendi' to 'haldi': All details inside

The paparazzi and media are giving live updates. The wedding festivities began last week. The wedding is attended by family and close friends of the couple. As per media reports, the pre-wedding festivities include the mehendi and haldi ceremony. The haldi ceremony will take place on Monday. The couple has invited around 150 VVIPs. Several celebrities were spotted at the Jaisalmer airport.

Wedding outfits and Bollywood reception parties

The couple is donning Manish Malhotra outfits for the wedding—Kiara Advani a red lehenga whereas Malhotra an off-white sherwani with a red shafa. Advani was spotted with Malhotra recently. As per India Today, the couple will host a grand reception in Mumbai on February 12 for their industry friends and colleagues. The star-studded guest list will include Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, among others.