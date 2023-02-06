Entertainment

'Feels absolutely surreal': Ricky Kej reacts after third Grammy win

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 06, 2023, 04:09 pm 1 min read

Ricky Kej won his third Grammy Award

Music composer Ricky Kej won a Grammy for Best Immersive Audio Album for the nine-track album Divine Tides. The Bengaluru-based musician has won three Grammy Awards to date. Last year, he won for the same album in the Best New Age Album category. Kej collaborated with rock legend Stewart Copeland, drummer of British rock band The Police for this album.

Kej thanked all his collaborators

He spoke to Hindustan Times after the award ceremony and said, "I am really happy to let you know that I just won my third Grammy Award for Divine Tides with Stewart Copeland. It feels absolutely surreal to win the biggest prize in music again for the third time." He thanked the Recording Academy, Copeland, and others associated with the album.

Congrats Best Immersive Audio Album winner -

'Divine Tides' Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; @copelandmusic, @rickykej & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej) #GRAMMYs

🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023