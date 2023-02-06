Entertainment

A to Z guide to International Kolkata Book Fair 2023

The annual International Kolkata Book Fair is here! (Picture credit: Shreya Mukherjee)

"That I can read and be happy while I am reading, is a great blessing." If you agree with novelist Anthony Trollope's sentiments, then International Kolkata Book Fair should be on your go-to list. Sprawling across 900 stalls with 20 countries across the globe participating, Boi Mela 2023 is a reflection of history, culture, art, and literature combined. Here's a comprehensive guide for you.

Starting in 1976, IKBF is considered to be one of the biggest book fairs in the world.

Not wholesale book distributors, it's special for targeting the general public.

Another unique aspect of IKBF is the Kolkata Literature Festival, which is perhaps the only lit fest that's held within a large book fair. Here, authors, directors, historians, and theater personalities from India and abroad participate.

Over five lakh people visited fair on weekend

Organized by the Publishers and Booksellers Guild, the 46th International Kolkata Book Fair is seeing unprecedented footfalls as city book lovers reel back from COVID-19-induced setbacks. Per reports, 11 lakh people thronged the fair between Tuesday-Saturday. The turnout on Saturday alone was 4.5 lakh. Sunday's numbers are expected to be even higher. Packed with author meetups, quizzes, and food stalls, there's something for everyone.

Dey's Publishing, Ananda Publishers proved to be biggest crowd pullers

The IKBF has been divided into the ground participants, hall participants, and the foreign complex. Tremendous craze and long lines were spotted in front of stalls for Ananda Publishers Pvt. Ltd., Dey's Publishing, Penguin Random House India Pvt. Ltd., Projapoti, and HarperCollins Publishers India Pvt. Ltd., among others. While 700 stalls catered to books, 200 stalls have been dedicated to Bengal's little magazine genre.

It's the largest book fair in Asia

The IKBF is the world's largest non-commercial book fair, Asia's biggest book fair, and the world's most attended book fair. In terms of the annual collection of books, it ranks right after the Frankfurt Book Fair and The London Book Fair.

Spain is the country in focus this year

Every year, the famous book fair has a focal theme and 2023's country in focus is Spain. There are nine entry and exit gates to the fair and one of these gates has been modeled after Spain's Toledo Gate. Apart from Spain, countries like Russia, Thailand, Japan, the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, and Italy have dedicated stalls that house priceless and antique books for display.

Fair will run till February 12, go visit!

Held at the Boimela Prangan, Central Park Mela Ground, Karunamoyee, Salt Lake, the IKBF will be open to host readers and bookworms till February 12. Interested people can reach the ground via bus, auto, or East-West Metro from Sealdah. The fair opens daily at noon and runs till 8:00pm. There is no entry fee. So, what are you waiting for?