Grammy Awards: Ricky Kej bags third Grammy, Beyoncé scripts history

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 06, 2023, 09:44 am 2 min read

Grammys 2023: Who all emerged as the biggest winners?

The biggest musical event of the year, the 65th edition of Grammy Awards took place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (wee hours on Monday in India). The star-studded event had it all! Enthralling live performances, the biggest celebrities in attendance, and some epic moments. Here's a list of artists who made record-breaking wins at Grammy, as the musical night unfolded.

Ricky Kej took home his third Grammy

In a proud moment for India, music composer Ricky Kej won his third Grammy this year for the album Divine Tides with rock legend Stewart Copeland. Kej won the award in the Best Immersive Audio Album category. Notably, the artist won Grammy in 2022 for Best New Age Album for Divine Tides, and in 2015 for his album Winds of Samsara.

Beyoncé: Scripted history for most Grammy wins of all time

American singer Beyoncé won big at the Grammys, and scripted history by holding the all-time record for most Grammy wins with 32, outpacing Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti, who has a total of 31 wins. Beyoncé grabbed three awards - best dance-electronic music for Break My Soul, traditional R&B performance for Plastic Off the Sofa, and R&B song for Cuff It.

Check out the record-breaking moment of Beyoncé

Viola Davis: Achieved elite 'EGOT' status

In a historic win, American actor Viola Davis won a Grammy for the audio recording of her memoir Finding Me, therefore gaining entry into the elite "EGOT" (Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony Award) club. It is pertinent to note that Davis became the third Black woman to achieve this title and the 18th person in history.

Lizzo won big, took home 'Record of the Year' award

The Grammy for Best Record of the Year award went to Lizzo. This is the most-awaited category of the grand musical event, and the American singer, rapper, and flutist took home the award for her album About Damn Time. The other contenders who were in the race included ABBA (Don't Shut Me Down), Adele (Easy on Me), and Beyoncé (Break My Soul), among others.

