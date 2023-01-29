Entertainment

Box office: 'Pathaan' crosses Rs. 400cr mark in 4 days

Box office: 'Pathaan' crosses Rs. 400cr mark in 4 days

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 29, 2023, 07:01 pm 3 min read

Pathaan crosses Rs. 400 crore mark at the worldwide box office

Pathaan has been breaking records left and right, reaching new milestones every day since its release on Wednesday. The fourth film in Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe has surpassed the Rs. 400 crore mark (gross) worldwide gross in just four days! The craze around the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is huge, and the spy thriller has been loved by both viewers and critics alike.

Why does this story matter?

Shah Rukh Khan took a break following his last full-fledged release, Zero (2018). Naturally, fans were rooting for his much-needed comeback film Pathaan, and Khan has delivered on the expectations.

The film has been in the buzz ever since it was announced. Pathaan was also the most anticipated Indian film of 2023, as per IMDb. Despite all the controversies, the film has emerged victorious.

'Pathaan's overall collection after Day 4

As per Bollywood Hungama, the overall worldwide collection of Pathaan stood at Rs. 429.01 crore (gross), including a domestic collection Rs. 265.38 crore and an overseas gross of Rs. 163.63 crore, after four days of release. The power-packed spy thriller reportedly earned Rs. 53.25 crore in domestic markets on Saturday. The film is expected to mint more money on Sunday.

Breaking records and reaching milestones

The Siddharth Anand directorial has emerged as a much-needed hit for Bollywood, which saw several flops in 2022. Pathaan has reportedly broken KGF: Chapter 2's opening weekend record and is inching closer to Baahubali 2's (Hindi version) lifetime collection. It has received a massively positive response from viewers, helping the film enjoy humungous collections even on weekdays.

Halls being damaged by over-enthusiastic fans

The Pathaan fever has helped cinema halls do good business. Social media platforms are filled with videos showing moviegoers hooting and dancing to the songs and dialogues in theaters. However, the latest reports say that cinema halls and projectors were found damaged as viewers are dancing on seats or at the front of the screens. Halls in several cities are reportedly restricting entry now.

'Pathaan' eyeing next milestone

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel has predicted that Pathaan will break Baahubali: The Conclusion's (Hindi version) lifetime worldwide gross on day five as it eyes to the cross Rs. 500 crore mark on Sunday. The film was released in Tamil and Telugu, too, and its dubbed versions are also reportedly performing well. Meanwhile, Pathaan's team will reportedly host its first promotional media event on Monday.

More about the film

Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Salman Khan is seen in a cameo, whereas Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana are play supporting roles. The movie is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, and the music is helmed by Vishal-Sheykhar.