Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's 'TJMM' advance booking crosses Rs. 1 crore

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 06, 2023, 12:12 pm 1 min read

'TJMM' advance bookings are open now

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is much-anticipated as it marks Ranbir Kapoor's return to the romcom genre after years. He is paired with the gorgeous Shraddha Kapoor and the film also features comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi. The Luv Ranjan-directed film premieres on March 8 and the advance booking has already started. Let's find out if this will be the next money spinner in Bollywood.

Early trends of 'TJMM' look decent

Among all the Hindi films released this year, only Pathaan has minted money at the box office. As per the look of the upcoming film, it looks fun and has the typical Ranjan trademark. As per Sacnilk, the film has sold around 30,000 tickets on Day 1 of advance booking, grossing over Rs. 1 crore. Day 2 of advance booking will be crucial.

