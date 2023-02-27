Entertainment

Kapil Sharma-Shahana Goswami starrer 'Zwigato': Everything we know

Kapil Sharma-Shahana Goswami starrer 'Zwigato': Everything we know

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 27, 2023, 03:19 pm 3 min read

'Zwigato' is set to release on March 17. Before that, the trailer will be out on March 1

Ahead of its theatrical premiere on March 17, the team of Zwigato has dropped new posters of lead actors Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami. The makers have also announced the trailer of the much-awaited social drama will be released on Wednesday (March 1). Sharma has shed his comic avatar and donned a completely different, somber persona in this Nandita Das (Manto and Firaaq) directorial.

Why does this story matter?

Zwigato's world premiere was held at the 47th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF); a teaser was also released in August.

Backed by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives, it chronicles the travails of an ordinary man in the post-pandemic world.

Moreover, it will be interesting to see Sharma play a character so diametrically opposite from his niche: comedy and situational humor.

'Zwigato' story of 2 ordinary Indians: Manas, Pratima

The two latest posters—shared by the cast and makers of Zwigato—have introduced the film's two protagonists: Manas and Pratima. Manas is described as "a delivery boy who delivers every order on time," while Pratima can be seen working on a sewing machine to supplement her husband's income and make the way easier for their family. In the posters, they wear matching shades of yellow.

What is 'Zwigato' all about?

The official synopsis of Zwigato reads, "The film is about an ex-floor manager of a factory who loses his job during the pandemic. He then works as a food delivery rider, grappling with the world of ratings and incentives." "To support the income, his homemaker wife begins to explore different work opportunities, with fear but also the excitement of a newfound independence."

'Zwigato' about new urban India

Das couldn't contain her excitement ahead of Zwigato's TIFF premiere last year. She said, "Zwigato is finally ready! A story about new urban India that is not just about the gig economy, but also about everything that we normalize around us." Das also expressed gratitude to TIFF, reminiscing about her debut at the festival both as an actor (Fire) and a director (Firaaq).

Das revealed why Sharma was first choice for 'Zwigato'

When asked the oft-asked question about how Das thought of Sharma for such a serious role, Das revealed in an interview that she spotted him while he was co-hosting an award ceremony with filmmaker Karan Johar. She was reportedly impressed with his ability to crack jokes about the "ordinary" and "mundane" things of life, and he appeared to be "ordinary looking" and "vulnerable."