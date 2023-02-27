Entertainment

Tussle between Sona Mohapatra, Shehnaaz Gill fans: What, when, why

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 27, 2023, 02:30 pm 2 min read

Sona Mohapatra has questioned Shehnaaz Gill over her support for Sajid Khan, a #MeToo accused in many cases

Sona Mohapatra is currently engaged in a tussle with Shehnaaz Gill's fans and supporters on Twitter. It all started four days ago when Mohapatra—who has been vocal in her fierce criticism of director and alleged multiple-time sexual abuse offender Sajid Khan—called out Gill for her "support" and "reverence" for Khan. Gill's fans were not pleased, and Mohapatra has now reverted, questioning "Shehnaaz's talent."

Khan, a #MeToo accused, was recently seen in the 16th season of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss.

Over the years, multiple women have alleged that Sajid "touched them inappropriately" and "asked for sexual favors in exchange for roles."

Subsequently, he was removed from the director's chair for Housefull 4.

Interestingly, Gill will be working with him on the film 100%, slated to release this year.

Mohapatra attacked Gill over her 'support,' 'reverence,' 'glorification' of Khan

Gill was recently lauded by netizens for pausing her performance at an event in respect of azaan. Taking note of this, Mohapatra tweeted, "All the Twitter adulation for #ShehnaazGiII's act of 'respect'...reminded me of her 'support', 'reverence' & 'glorification' of a multiple accused sex offender & pervert #SajjidKhan when he was platformed on National TV. Wished she had some respect for her sisterhood (sic)."

Soon after, Gill's fans attacked singer for 'jealousy'

Gill's loyal fanbase, enraged by Mohapatra's comments on their idol, flooded the singer's comments section. Some pointed fingers at her for "gaining cheap fame and publicity" by taking the singer-actor's name, while others said that they got to know about Mohapatra's "existence" through Gill and "not the other way round." Someone else said, "Your claim to fame is trolling Shehnaaz. That's it."

'Gill is known for her low-brow reality TV fame'

Not the one to back down, the Ambarsariya singer reverted, "Dear trolls trying to stand up for yet another starlet like Jacqueline, I don't know what Shehnaaz's particular talent is, apart from low-brow reality tv fame. But, I know the modus operandi of women of convenience, shortcuts who bust the good fight for a role/money." She also attacked Gill's fans for their "fake trends."

