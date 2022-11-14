Entertainment

'PS-I' actor Karthi's Facebook hacked; superstar trying to retrieve account

'PS-I' actor Karthi's Facebook hacked; superstar trying to retrieve account

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 14, 2022, 01:39 pm 2 min read

Karthi's Facebook account has been hacked (Photo credit: Instagram/@karthi_offl)

South Indian actor Karthi's Facebook account has run into massive trouble. On Monday morning (November 14), the Ponniyin Selvan I actor took to Twitter to inform his fans and followers that his Facebook account has been hacked. While his team is trying to resolve the issue, there is no update on how long the task may take. Here's how the entire event unfolded.

Context Why does this story matter?

This is not the first time a popular celebrity's account has fallen into wrong hands.

In 2019, Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account fell prey to the menace, and his handle was reportedly hacked by a Turkish hacker who replaced Big B's photo with Pakistan PM Imran Khan's image.

In February 2022, there were repeated attempts to breach the privacy of Nora Fatehi's Instagram account, too.

Karthi shared the news around 9:45am on Monday. He tweeted, "Hello guys, my Facebook page has been hacked. We are trying to restore it with [the FB] team." Several fans responded to his tweet and hoped for the timely retrieval of the account. Some others were also quick to offer help to solve the technical blunder and catch the culprit soon.

Twitter Post Take a look at the tweet here

Hello guys, my Facebook page has been hacked. We are trying to restore it with Fb team. — Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) November 14, 2022

Origin Here's how fans noticed the account going haywire

Even before the Kaithi actor confirmed the fiasco, some fans were quick to notice that something was amiss and pointed it out through screenshots. In one such image, one can see a live video streamed from the actor's account, which looks like a hazy version of some video game, marinated in dark hues of green. This is how the matter swam to the surface.

Twitter Post Here's one such tweet

Is his page hacked on Facebook @Karthi_Offl pic.twitter.com/px3kPLs4VR — AKHIL DEV (@akhilajikumar4) November 14, 2022

Professional updates Actor's look from 'Japan' will be unveiled today

Meanwhile, Monday is a big day for Karthi since the makers of Raju Murugan's Japan will be revealing his look from the film. It will be Karthi's 25th outing as an actor. Japan is being financially backed by Dream Warrior Pictures, who have also backed Karthi's previous films like Saguni, Kaashmora, Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, Kaithi. Japan will feature Anu Emmanuel as the leading lady.

Twitter Post Check out the production house's tweet here