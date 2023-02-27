Entertainment

Akshay-Emraan starrer 'Selfiee's catastrophic box office run continues even post-weekend

Akshay-Emraan starrer 'Selfiee's catastrophic box office run continues even post-weekend

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 27, 2023, 02:16 pm 2 min read

'Selfiee' continues to struggle at the box office

An entire weekend has passed, and yet, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee has been unable to put up a decent total on the scoreboard! The comedy-drama, directed by Raj Mehta, has been gasping for breath since its release on Friday and opened to shockingly low numbers of around Rs. 3cr. Even during the weekend, Selfiee has reportedly failed to pull any crowd.

Why does this story matter?

Selfiee's low numbers are shocking, considering it is headlined by two A-list actors and is helmed by Mehta, who has previously directed hits such as Good Newwz and JugJugg Jeeyo.

The movie is a remake of the Malayalam film Driving Licence, and it is possible that the remake factor may have worked against the drama, coupled with Pathaan's ongoing rampage at the box office.

Film's total collections now stand at Rs. 10.25cr

As per a report by India Today, on the third day (Sunday), Selfiee could earn only Rs. 3.9 crore, taking its total domestic box office collection to Rs. 10.25 crore. The film also reportedly had an overall Hindi occupancy of just 13.47% on Sunday. These are the most dismal numbers faced by a film led by Kumar in over a decade.

Numbers have put question mark on film's content

As per Box Office India, "The collections hardly matter as the film just can't recover from the sort of start it got. The question is how can an Akshay Kumar film have such low numbers and its pretty simple the content has no reach." Surprisingly, Selfiee's opening-day collections are lesser than what films like Ek Villain Returns and Heropanti 2 raked upon their releases.

Here's what the film is all about

In Selfiee, Kumar plays a superstar named Vijay Kumar, while Hashmi essays a motor vehicle inspector who is an ardent fan of Kumar's character. However, things go south when a misunderstanding creates a rift between the two; the tussle leads to a long-drawn ego clash. Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty have played Hashmi's and Kumar's wives, respectively, in this film backed by Dharma Productions.

Poll What else would you like to know about 'Selfiee'?

Reasons behind the debacle. 0% How Kumar can make a comeback. 0% Poll is completed Here's why 'Selfiee' is struggling at the BO. Reasons that triggered Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi's 'Selfiee's shockingly low numbers Khiladi Kumar can try these things to bounce back. How Akshay Kumar can bounce back after 'Selfiee's shocking debacle