How Akshay Kumar can bounce back after 'Selfiee's shocking debacle

All is not lost: Here's how Akshay Kumar can still fix things after 'Selfiee's debacle

Luck hasn't been shining on Akshay Kumar lately. In 2022, he was seen in five films: Raksha Bandhan﻿, Ram Setu﻿, Samrat Prithviraj, Bachchhan Paandey, and Cuttputlli (digital release). The first four sunk at the box office, making the list of Kumar's flops longer. Now, his latest comedy-drama Selfiee has run out of oxygen, too. Is it time for recalibration and contemplation for Khiladi Kumar?

Time for quality over quantity, not other way

A recurring point that has been rearing its head in this discourse is the number of films Kumar headlines. His calendar is famously stacked with movies that transcend genres, but perhaps prioritizing quantity over quality has begun to backfire. Kumar may want to take a page out of his contemporaries' book and go a little easy on the number of flicks he stars in.

Direct-to-digital releases will minimize losses

Kumar can also minimize his own and producers' financial losses if he opts for direct-to-digital releases for some movies instead of releasing them in the theaters. For instance, the theatrical release of a large-scale historical drama like Samrat Prithviraj or an adventure drama Ram Setu made sense, but it is tough to pull audiences to theaters for family dramas like Selfiee or Raksha Bandhan.

Kumar's return to comedy genre may flip things

Kumar is known for his prowess in two genres: action and comedy. While he has not shied away from action sequences in his past few releases, his famous comic timing has been missed sorely by his loyal fans who have grown up watching his comedy flicks. Kumar's return to out-and-out comedy films may fix things quickly because, of course, he has still got it!

Romancing younger actors also upset some viewers

Kumar may be famous for his discipline and strict schedule, but that doesn't mean he has not been eclipsed by controversies. He has often courted controversy for romancing younger actors, such as Manushi Chhillar in Samrat Prithviraj and Bhumi Pednekar in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Raksha Bandhan, among others. This, naturally, upset some viewers; perhaps it's time Kumar lets go of this practice.

Revival of famous comedy films is another option

While starring in new comedy flicks, as mentioned above, may salvage Kumar, another way out is to revive his famous comedy movies and work on their sequels if the producers agree. Examples of such movies are Heyy Babyy, Entertainment, De Dana Dan, and Garam Masala, among others. He reportedly may work in this direction and star in the Welcome and Awara Pagal Deewana sequels.