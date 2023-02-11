Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: Understanding factors that often lead to film release delays

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 11, 2023, 11:10 pm 2 min read

It is not uncommon for films to arrive at a later date than scheduled. Why does that happen?

It is no secret that for a film to take flight and hit theaters or a streaming platform finally, several factors must come together. However, numerous aspects are beyond the makers' control and, resultantly, impede the movie's release, thus pushing it back by several months, or in some cases, by years. But what are the factors that lead to movies' postponement? Let's explore.

Technical work, cast changes, business decisions may shake original schedules

Multiple facets may lead to a film's delayed arrival. A cast member's ill health, technical challenges (VFX), lack of budget and overhead expenses, and sometimes, the audience's lackluster response to the teasers may encourage producers to look at their project again. Sometimes, makers also require time to weigh their options and decide whether to take the theatrical or the OTT route, hence the hold-up.

'Brahmastra' to 'Shaakuntalam': Major delays due to VFX

Brahmastra possibly has the notorious distinction of being Bollywood's most-delayed film! Its idea was brewing in Ayan Mukerji's mind while he was helming Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani (2013), but the film could only hit theaters in September 2022. Multiple release dates were announced, but the VFX work kept piling up, among other issues. Now, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam is looking at a similar fate.

'Adipurush' has been stalled because of raging controversies

Om Raut's mythological action-adventure drama Adipurush has been embroiled in seemingly incessant controversies ever since its teaser was released. It was thrashed on social media for the "misrepresentation of mythological figures" and its "sub-par VFX work." Now, the makers are re-checking the visual aspects and may rework the characters' looks, too. Originally slated for a January 12 release, it'll now release on June 16.

Understanding 'Shehzada,' 'Maidaan's setbacks

At times, some movies are marked safe from controversies and don't require heavy VFX work either, but unfortunately, still belong to the "delayed" category. For example, Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada was pushed from February 10 to February 17 to provide more screens to Pathaan. Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, a biopic, is also taking longer than expected, possibly due to the research work necessitated by the movie.