Entertainment

BTS's Jimin drops hints on upcoming album in surprise live-session

BTS's Jimin drops hints on upcoming album in surprise live-session

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 11, 2023, 09:50 pm 1 min read

BTS member Jimin drops hints on his upcoming album in Weverse live session

K-pop is taking the world by storm, and the artists have been enjoying success worldwide. Recently, BTS member Jimin hosted a surprise live session on Weverse, during which he spoke about his upcoming album. The live session had Jimin talking about his other team members, especially Jin's military enlistment, and singing a few songs for the fans, who were elated by his online interaction.

Exciting details about upcoming album

Jimin also stated his upcoming album is slated to release around March. A Twitter account quoted him, "I've prepared different kinds of things so I hope you look forward to it. Yeah, this is what I wanted to say first since you have waited a long time." BTS is on a break until 2025 so that its members can fulfill Korea's mandatory military enlistment.

Take a look at Jimin hinting about his album

🐥 something could even come out tomorrow *smiles* you never know.. something could even come out tomorrow.. *smiling*

🐥 anyway please look forwar to it a lot~pic.twitter.com/4VzYlrGVLw — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) February 10, 2023

Poll What would you like to read more about?