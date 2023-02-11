BTS's Jimin drops hints on upcoming album in surprise live-session
K-pop is taking the world by storm, and the artists have been enjoying success worldwide. Recently, BTS member Jimin hosted a surprise live session on Weverse, during which he spoke about his upcoming album. The live session had Jimin talking about his other team members, especially Jin's military enlistment, and singing a few songs for the fans, who were elated by his online interaction.
Exciting details about upcoming album
Jimin also stated his upcoming album is slated to release around March. A Twitter account quoted him, "I've prepared different kinds of things so I hope you look forward to it. Yeah, this is what I wanted to say first since you have waited a long time." BTS is on a break until 2025 so that its members can fulfill Korea's mandatory military enlistment.
Take a look at Jimin hinting about his album
🐥 something could even come out tomorrow *smiles* you never know.. something could even come out tomorrow.. *smiling*— Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) February 10, 2023
🐥 anyway please look forwar to it a lot~pic.twitter.com/4VzYlrGVLw