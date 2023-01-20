Entertainment

OTT: BTS J-Hope's documentary to stream on Disney+ next month

OTT: BTS J-Hope's documentary to stream on Disney+ next month

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 20, 2023, 01:13 pm 2 min read

Singer-rapper J-Hope's documentary special 'J-Hope in the Box' will stream on Disney+ from February 17

In what comes as delightful news for the ARMYs, BTS's J-Hope is all set to get his own documentary special on OTT giant Disney+. The streamer announced the news on Friday (January 20) via its social media accounts. Titled J-Hope in the Box, it'll be a behind-the-scenes documentary that will trace the journey of his first solo album, Jack in The Box (2022).

Why does this story matter?

Rapper, singer, songwriter, dancer, and record producer, J-Hope has been associated with the globally popular band BTS since 2013 and has scores of fans across the world.

The documentary will feature both on Weverse and Disney+ on February 17, which is a day before J-Hope turns 29.

South Korean media reported that fans can also pre-order the feature via Weverse from February 10 onwards.

Disney+ uploaded an aesthetic poster while announcing

Disney+ posted on Twitter, "He's your hope. You're his hope. He is....#jhope." "j-hope IN THE BOX, a documentary special, is streaming February 17 on #DisneyPlus," they added. They also teased fans with an aesthetic poster that reminds us of a chessboard, with shades of light blue/sunlight lending it an aesthetic effect. The post has been retweeted over a mammoth 32K times (and counting).

Fans are now counting days to February 17!

Naturally, fans lost their calm as soon as the news broke out. One ecstatic fan wrote, "Looking forward to this JITB documentary and seeing J Hope's creative process," while another one said, "Can't wait to see the process in full on how we got JITB and hobi's creative mindset!!!" Another fan thanked the makers and called it "the best birthday gift ever."

Here's what another fan posted

J-Hope's rising career graph in a nutshell

J-Hope rose to international acclaim with the release of his first solo mixtape, Hope World, in 2018. Next year, his single Chicken Noodle Soup, which also featured singer Becky G, entered the Billboard Hot 100 at the 81st position. Currently, he is followed by a whopping 43.1M people on Instagram and interestingly, also holds a Master of Business Administration degree in Advertising and Media.