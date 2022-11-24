Entertainment

When is Jin joining military? Check out enlistment, discharge dates

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 24, 2022

Jin will reportedly be recruited in the training center in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do

After months of speculations, Korean boy band BTS member Jin has reportedly confirmed his military enlistment date. Accordingly, the vocalist will join the army by December 13, which will be nine days after he turns 30. He will be recruited in the training center in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do although BTS's agency BigHit Music has not confirmed it. Meanwhile, Jin left a message for fans.

Jin requested fans not to visit him in training camp

Reacting to reports of Jin's training center, BigHit Music wrote, "We cannot confirm these details at this time. We ask for your understanding." However, Jin put out a statement that roughly translates to: "There's an article that I didn't want to see published, but ARMYs cannot come to the boot camp as it could be dangerous and it'll be crowded. ARMY I love you."

When will he be back?

The Korean media reports suggest that he would return from the military on June 13, 2024. ARMY has been tending the news on Twitter along with posting their wishes and expressing how they will miss him. Some even shared edits of the vocalist, while others hoped that he meets his fans one more time through VLive before heading for his military service.

RM shared teaser photos of 'Indigo'

In other news about BTS, RM recently shared teaser photos of his solo album Indigo. This will mark his first full-length solo album, which will be released on December 2. BigHit Music earlier stated that Indigo will be more like a diary that will contain the thoughts and worries of RM. He had revealed earlier that he has been preparing for it since 2019.

Minors not allowed to attend RM's 'Indigo' performance

Meanwhile, RM will perform the solo album in Seoul on December 5, which will have 200 people in attendance. However, to the disappointment of some fans, BigHit Music announced on Wednesday that minors will not be allowed to attend the concert. With the single, RM will become the third member to debut as a solo artist after J-Hope and Jin.