Entertainment

Money laundering case: Delhi court defers Jacqueline's hearing

Money laundering case: Delhi court defers Jacqueline's hearing

Written by Divya Bhonsale Nov 24, 2022, 02:57 pm 2 min read

Patiala House Court of Delhi deferred the hearing of Jacqueline Fernandez in the money laundering case (Photo credit: Instagram/Jacqueline Fernandez)

Delhi's Patiala House Court has differed the hearing of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in the Rs. 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The court was to hear the matter on Thursday, however, it has now deferred the hearing till December 12. The actor, who is presently out on regular bail, had arrived in the morning to appear before the court.

Why does this story matter?

Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been accused of extorting Rs. 200 crore from a Delhi-based businessman's wife. According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Chandrasekhar allegedly used the money from the crime to buy expensive gifts for Fernandez.

ED, on the other hand, has named Fernandez as an accused in the supplementary charge sheet that it submitted before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court.

Fernandez is currently out on bail

The actor was first granted bail by a trial court in Delhi on September 26 on a personal bond of Rs. 50,000. The ED had challenged the bail, however, Fernandez's advocate told the court that her custody was not required since she was cooperating with the probing agency. Her bail was later extended to November 11 and then again on November 15.

ED claimed Fernandez was aware of the proceeds of crime

As per the agency, Fernandez had accepted expensive gifts from the conman, including a luxury car, a Persian cat, handbags, and more. In its charge sheet, the ED alleged that Fernandez found out about Chandrasekhar's criminal background within 10 days of their introduction. It also claimed that she was aware that the gifts given to her were from the proceeds of the crime.

On Fernandez's professional front

Fernandez, who has been questioned by multiple agencies on various occasions in the money laundering case, was last seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu. The film also starred Nushrratt Bharuccha in a pivotal role. She was also seen in Kichcha Sudeep's pan-India film Vikrant Rona. Meanwhile, Fernandez will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's much-awaited film Cirkus, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hedge.