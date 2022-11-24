Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's team brushes off hospitalization rumors as 'baseless'

Samantha is well and at her home

It was recently reported that actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu was rushed to a hospital as her health deteriorated. However, her team has brushed off the rumors as "baseless" and stated that she is healthy and at home. Her spokesperson confirmed that she is absolutely fine. It was reported that she was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday. Dive in to know more.

Why does this story matter?

Prabhu recently made the headlines when she revealed that she has been suffering from the autoimmune disease, Myositis.

Shortly before her recent film Yashoda hit the theaters, Prabhu shared her photo on Instagram from the hospital and revealed the news.

When it was rumored that her condition was life-threatening, she clarified saying that she was not at that stage of the disease.

What did Prabhu say about her condition?

When the recent report about her hospitalization surfaced online, her spokesperson said, "There's absolutely no truth in Samantha being hospitalized. These are baseless reports. She is healthy and fine at home." Talking about her condition, the Jaanu star had earlier said, "Some days, I've felt even taking one more step would be difficult. I've gone through so much and have come this far."

Prabhu earlier explained what stage she was in

In an interview, she clarified that she is not in a life-threatening stage of the disease. She said, "I want to clear up one thing. I saw a lot of articles describing my condition as life-threatening." "The stage I'm in, it's not life-threatening. At the moment, I'm not dead yet. I don't think those headlines were very necessary," the Majili star added.

Where will we see Prabhu next?

Earlier this month, Prabhu's Yashoda premiered, which received a positive response from fans and critics. She has several titles in her lineup including Shaakuntalam, Arrangements Of Love, Kushi, and Citadel spinoff. It is also reported that she will soon make her Bollywood debut by starring opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dinesh Vijan's upcoming movie. Let us wait for the makers to announce it officially.