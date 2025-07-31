LA 2028 Olympics: ICC set to approve continental qualification system

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is likely to approve a continental qualification system for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics . The new proposal, discussed at the recent Annual General Meeting (AGM), would see one team from each continent compete in the Olympic Games, as per ESPNcricinfo. This could mean that Full Members like Pakistan, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka may not be able to participate in cricket's return to the Olympics after over a century.

Competition structure Six teams each in men's and women's categories Between July 12 and 29, 2028, six teams each in men's and women's categories will compete for Olympic medals. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has approved cricket's inclusion in the roster for the first time since the 1904 Games. Initially, ICC had planned to select top six-ranked teams on a pre-determined cut-off date but later changed this approach to ensure wider global representation.

System alignment One country per continent The new one-country-per-continent qualification system is more in line with the Olympic participation ethos. The countries that are shortlisted will be based on rankings on a set date. However, if this ICC plan goes through, we may not see one of the most watched contests in global sport: India vs Pakistan at the Olympics.

Potential teams What about Team USA? According to the current ICC T20 rankings, India (No. 1) will qualify from Asia, Australia (2) from Oceania, England (3) from Europe. One team from either the USA or one of the Caribbean islands will represent Americas while South Africa (5) qualifies from Africa. The ICC is still discussing USA's participation as they could get direct entry as hosts.

Team concerns Concerns over the make-up of Team USA There are concerns over the make-up of the USA men's team, most of whom are US residents but not naturalized US citizens. The ICC is also worried that the USA women's team isn't in the top 20-ranked teams at present. A final decision on this matter is likely to be taken at ICC's next quarterly meeting in October.

Representation plan What about Great Britain and West Indies? The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Cricket Scotland and Cricket Ireland have formed Great Britain Cricket. This entity will enable players from these countries to represent Great Britain at the Games. Meanwhile, for West Indies, Cricket West Indies (CWI) proposed two ideas that could allow one of its regional countries to represent in Olympics: an internal qualifying tournament or a global qualifying pathway.